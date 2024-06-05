AMEC Announces New Chair

AMEC Chair Official Handover 2024

LONDON, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC) has announced the new incoming Chair of the association.

AMEC, the world’s largest media intelligence and insights professional body announced Raina Lazarova, Co-Founder of global media intelligence organisation Ruepoint, will take over the position for a two-year term commencing June 2024. As Chair, Raina Lazarova will lead the AMEC Board of Directors to continue to deliver on its mission to define, promote and advance best practice in communication measurement and evaluation, research, analysis, evaluation, data and insights in a fast-changing communication landscape.

The official handover took place at the 2024 AMEC Global Summit on Measurement, in Sofia 21-23 May which welcomed over 200 in-person attendees including communicators, public relations professionals, academics and those involved in the research and analytics industry.

Outgoing Chair Aseem Sood, CEO, Impact Research and Measurement Pvt said, “After a successful two-year tenure as the AMEC Chair, I am pleased to hand over the reins of leadership to Ms. Raina Lazarova. Her vision and innovative ideas make her the ideal person to guide AMEC into its next chapter of growth and success. I am confident that under her leadership, AMEC will continue to thrive and achieve even greater accomplishments. During the recent board meeting in Sofia, the AMEC Board deliberated and established the key areas of focus and strategic plan for the upcoming two years. I will continue to serve as an engaged member of the AMEC Board of Directors, with a specific focus on spearheading the development of a thought leadership editorial calendar for the board.”

New Chair elect Raina Lazarova said, “It is a great honour to have been elected Chair of AMEC’s board of directors. As a leading industry body, we will continue to promote the benefits of communication measurement and evaluation, while delivering value to our members and the extended communication community. The advent of generative AI has meant that we are in a very interesting time for the communication sector, and AMEC recognises its role in providing both thought leadership and support to the profession in leveraging new technologies.”

AMEC CEO, Johna Burke added, “We have International Board Director elections every year which assures members are engaged and represented as we consider the complex and important industry initiatives. It’s only every two years we hold a special election for the Chair role. During this transition, we celebrate Aseem’s leadership and contributions as Chair and welcome Raina who is a champion of the AMEC community. Raina is already working on collaborations allowing AMEC Members to navigate the known and unknown during the next two years as a collective to learn from each other and benefit from the global experience of the broadest ecosystem in the media intelligence industry.”

AMEC represents a global membership community of over 200 organizations including media monitoring and analysis companies, PR and communications agencies, brand owners and market research companies. The association has chapters across four continents – EMEA, Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America.

AMEC strives to support to the global communication industry with free educational resources and best practice guidance on how to plan, measure and evaluate performance to raise standards and promote the value of PR and Communication globally.

It is the founding organisation of the prominently accepted, adopted and applied best practice resources, including the Barcelona Principles (1.0, 2.0 and 3.0) and the globally used Integrated Evaluation Framework (IEF).

For more information about AMEC, please visit https://amecorg.com.

Connect with us

Contact us via AMEC CEO and Global Managing Director, Johna Burke – johna@amecorg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ af364038-c24f-444b-b1fc- 311ac3875883

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9149231