Anambra Government Trains 60,000 Youths in Digital Technology



Awka: Dr Law Mefor, Commissioner for Information in Anambra, announced that over 60,000 youths have been trained in digital technology by the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo. This statement was made at the inauguration of the Tell Your Neighbour About Solution (TYNAS) Support Group in Awka.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, TYNAS has appointed Mefor, Pius Udo, a former Clerk of Anambra State House of Assembly, and Titus Akpudo, the immediate past chairman of the Association of Anambra State Town Unions, as their Patrons during the event. Mefor revealed that the government aims to train one million youths through the Solution Innovation District (SID) programme’s digital tribe creation initiative. He emphasized that the governor has surpassed expectations through various projects not originally included in his manifesto.





The commissioner highlighted that the digital training provided by the Soludo administration is valued at approximately N3.5 million per student. Furthermore, he pointed out that the governor is focusing on long-lasting road constructions and has implemented free education and healthcare initiatives without incurring debt. Mefor assured that the TYNAS group would support election activities at polling units.





Chief Emeka Mbagha, Convener and Director-General of TYNAS, praised Soludo’s performance during his first term and advocated for his re-election. Mbagha encouraged members to inform their communities about the governor’s achievements, which include substantial improvements in road infrastructure, education, antenatal care, and recruitment based on merit.





Chief Pius Udo, another patron of TYNAS, commended Soludo for his readiness and effectiveness in governance. Udo referenced Soludo’s work in Okpoko as an example of the positive changes under his leadership. He stressed that their campaign is driven by conviction rather than personal gain.

