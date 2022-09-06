Anaqua Announces Executive Leadership Changes in the Asia-Pacific Region

Shinji Tokunaga Joins as President & General Manager, Japan

BOSTON, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading global innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology provider, today announced changes to its executive leadership team in the Asia-Pacific region as it continues on its long-term growth trajectory. Shinji Tokunaga joined Anaqua effective September 1, 2022, as President & General Manager, Japan. Karen Taylor, General Manager, Asia Pacific, will be leaving the company, having led Anaqua’s growth in the region for over five years.

“I want to thank Karen for her leadership and commitment to our customers, colleagues, and stakeholders,” said Anaqua CEO Bob Romeo. “Karen has been influential in developing our business and positioning Anaqua for future growth as well as serving as a member of our global leadership team.”

Tokunaga-san most recently served as Representative Director and CEO of Global Open Network Japan, Inc., where he led the entire operation, and the development and commercialization of a new payment service platform business using blockchain technology. Prior to Global Open Network Japan, Tokunaga-san held leadership positions at Akamai Technologies, Attachmate, Novell Japan, and Borland. Tokunaga-san holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hosei University.

“Anaqua is an impressive company, and I am excited to join the team. Intellectual property is a critical asset for companies, and we have a great opportunity to help our clients derive more value from their portfolios,” said Tokunaga.

“We are very pleased to have someone with Tokunaga-san’s extensive experience leading the business and overseeing our next stage of growth and investment in Japan,” Romeo added. “His proven track record positions him well to lead our cross-functional teams and partner with our existing and future clients in the market. I am proud of what we have accomplished in Japan thus far and I am excited for what is yet to come.”

