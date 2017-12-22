ANC LEADERS WHO MADE IT INTO THE NEC

JOHANNESBURG, All but one of the six senior leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) who failed in their bid to win the top six positions of the ruling party -- president, deputy president, secretary-general, deputy secretary-general, treasurer-general and deputy treasurer-general -- have made it to the 80-member policy-making National Executive Committee (NEC).

The exception was former party treasurer-general Mathews Phosa, who was one of six candidates who vied for the position of party president, which saw former ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa winning the top post to succeed Jacob Zuma.

The party announced its new members of the NEC on Thursday morning, with former treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize topping the list with 2,550 of the 4283 votes.

Nkhize was followed by Dr Nkosazana Dlaminni-Zuma, who was defeated by Ramaphosa for the presidency. She garnered 1,975 votes.

Several members who also serve as Cabinet ministers have also made a cut into the NEC. They include Mildred Olifant, Lindiwe Zulu, Mosebezi Zwane, Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqcakula, Faith Muthambi and Malusi Gigaba.

Also making it to the NEC are several former Cabinet ministers who had been dismissed by President Zuma, including former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, former tourism minister Derek Hanekom and former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

ANC leaders who didn't make it back in the NEC include South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Blade Nzimande and Cabinet ministers Thulas Nxesi, Gugile Nkwinti and Senzeni Zokwana.

Among those who made it into the 80-member NEC are known supporters of Ramaphosa -- Bheki Cele, Senzo Mchunu, Gordhan, Naledi Pandor, Zingiswa Losi and Jackson Mthembu. Some of those who openly campaigned for Dlamini-Zuma to lead the ANC also secured enough support to be elected into the NEC and they include Pule Mabe, Nomvula Mokonyane, Nathi Mthwethwa and Bathabile Dlamini.

It remains to be seen whether these two different sides will be able to deliver on the conference's mandate of unifying the organization, following bitter squabbles in the build-up to the conference.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK