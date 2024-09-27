Angola and USA address cooperation increase



The minister of Foreign Affairs, Teté António, held on Thursday, in New York, a working meeting with the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee.

The meeting helped both individuals speak about the increase in political-diplomatic relations and cooperation between Angola and the USA, in addition to the increase in North American investments in Africa.

They also reviewed regional and global issues, with a focus on peaceful conflict resolution and ongoing dialogue in eastern DRC.

President João Lourenço’s role as a champion for peace and reconciliation in Africa, was also highlighted during the meeting due to his commitment to peacemaking on the continent.

The two personalities are also taking advantage of the moment to focus on President Joe Biden’s visit to Angola, scheduled to happen from 13th to 15th October this year.

Angola and the US have started diplomatic relations just over 30 years ago, and in recent times there has been a rapprochement with the visits of some American d

iplomats to the country where bilateral cooperation between the countries has once again become established.

Source: Angola Press News Agency