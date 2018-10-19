ANGOLA TO SEEK PARTNERSHIPS IN INTRA-AFRICAN TRADE FAIR

LUANDA -- The Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), to be held on Dec 11-17 in Cairo, Egypt, a promotion of the African Union (AU) and Afrexibank, will provide an opportunity for Angolan public and private companies to seek investment in Angola.

This first edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair will count on more than 1,000 exhibitors and expects to receive over 70,000 visitors during the seven days of activity.

The Fair will bring together businessmen from the continent to showcase their services and products, explore business opportunities and investments in Africa.

For the Angolan Community of Exporting and Internationalized Enterprises (CEEIA), the exhibition will also be a platform for the Angolan delegation to put into action the country's economic diplomacy and an opportunity for the mobilization of financial resources, since Afreximbank will provide 25 billion US dollars for investment in various sectors of the continent's economy.

Angola aims to align itself with the African Union and Afrexibank for access to trade and market information, to use the biennial fair to connect buyers from all over Africa to Angolan players.

At the fair, Angola will be represented in a single multi sectoral pavilion, designed to be the point of convergence of public interests for market information sharing, business and investment opportunities and the conclusion of trade agreements.

The Angolan pavilion will also have a meeting room, a space for the celebration of bilateral business agreements. During the exhibition Angola will also promote the National Development Plan (PDN 2018-2022).

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK