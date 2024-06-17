Antimicrobial Resistance Poses Greater Threat Than HIV, TB, and Malaria, Warns NCDC



Abuja: The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has sounded an alarm over the escalating threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), which it claims is deadlier than malaria, Tuberculosis (TB), and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) combined. Dr. Jide Idris, Director General of the NCDC, emphasized the urgency of addressing this global health threat, which remains largely unknown to many Nigerians.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Dr. Idris highlighted that AMR is a significant but silent killer, surpassing the mortality rates of malaria, TB, and HIV/AIDS together. He explained that AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites evolve to withstand the effects of medications, making common infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, and death. The misuse and overuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobial agents in humans, animals, and agriculture significantly accelerate this resistance.





Dr. Idris stressed the importance of awareness, noting that the Federal Government has intensified its response with the implementation of the National Action Plan on AMR 2.0. This plan includes strategic pillars such as Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), antimicrobial stewardship, and financing. He mentioned the rollout of specific programs targeting AMR and the critical areas of IPC, stewardship, and sustainable financing.





Additionally, Dr. Idris announced Nigeria’s upcoming role as host of the Global Ministerial Conference on AMR in 2026. This event is expected to draw global attention to the issue and provide Nigeria with a platform for global AMR advocacy. Planning for the conference is set to begin next year, although funding has yet to be secured.





Dr. Idris urged healthcare providers and the public to be more aware of AMR’s dangers, cautioning against the rampant misuse of antibiotics. He advised that antibiotics should only be taken based on a licensed doctor’s prescription and warned against over-the-counter purchases and self-prescribing.





He also criticized some harmful cultural practices and healthcare habits that worsen the AMR crisis. He pointed out that healthcare workers often neglect proper patient history-taking and accurate diagnosis before prescribing antibiotics, leading to unnecessary drug use.





Dr. Idris concluded by warning that AMR poses a significant risk to the entire healthcare system, affecting routine medical procedures like surgeries, childbirth, and chemotherapy. He called on Nigerians to take AMR seriously, emphasizing that creating awareness is the first step toward saving lives and that everyone must take responsibility for addressing this critical issue.

