Apam DRIP disturbance: three arrested, three others declared wanted



The Ghana Police Service has arrested three persons in connection with the disruption of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) at Apam, Central Region, injuring one person in the process.

Alhaji Kassim Mohammed, Stephen Cobbinah alias ‘Bonjour’ and Kofi Kokor are alleged to have taken part in the September 16, 2024 mayhem.

A press release copied to the Ghana News Agency said the three, together with the others who are on the run and have been declared wanted by the Police, wielded offensive weapons where they allegedly disrupted the commissioning ceremony of the equipment for DRIP, resulting in violence.

The Police press release said Alhaji Kassim, Cobbinah and Mensah were in police custody, adding that they would be arraigned to face justice.

‘Meanwhile, efforts are underway to get the other suspects also arrested,’ the Police said.

Source: Ghana News Agency