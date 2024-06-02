Apo Resettlement residents decry poor state of link roads



Residents of Apo Resettlement Area in the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) have decried the poor state of link roads and other social amenities in the area.

The residents, in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, said they always pass through a lot of difficulties accessing their homes.

The residents further said that accessing critical facilities such as schools and hospitals was also a major challenge due to lack of link roads.

Elder Babayinka Ojo, a resident of Apo, said that all link roads leading to the markets and some estates had remained inaccessible by both motorists and pedestrians over the years.

‘Our city roads are full of potholes some of which have become craters.

‘These potholes are hazardous to motorists and pedestrians alike as they increase the risk of accidents, falls and possible injuries.

‘Driving at night is incredibly challenging and unsafe because of the dreadful roads and dilapidated link roads.

‘The alternative road that is supposed to c

onnect Agaba Estate junction to Main Market to decongest the excess traffic leading to the market is not accessible to both motorists and pedestrians,’ he said.

He said that some abandoned structures in the area have been occupied by criminals and drug addicts who pose serious danger to the residents.

‘The Sen. Zephaniah Jisalo neighbourhood roads are an eyesore.

‘The worst is a cashew plantation in the area called Agwa TV, which Indian hemp smokers have turned to a ‘no go area’ between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily,’ he alleged.

Ojo said that the road linking Lokogoma, Apo Mechanic, Shoprite/burial ground was another death trap to motorists.

Another resident, Mrs Esther Ekong, appealed to the Minister of FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, to come to their aid by fixing the bad roads in the area.

Ekong urged the minister to use his office to assist the community by allocating funds for the construction of roads in the area.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria