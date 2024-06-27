Archives: Don advocates collaborations for best practices

_: A professor of Archival Science and Diplomatics, Elvis Otobo, says collaboration with international bodies is key for best practices in the implementation of successful archival systems in Nigeria.



_: A professor of Archival Science and Diplomatics, Elvis Otobo, says collaboration with international bodies is key for best practices in the implementation of successful archival systems in Nigeria.

Otobo, media aide to the Founder/Visitor, Caleb University and Proprietor Caleb Group of Schools, Dr Oladega Adebogun, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

According to him, in order to achieve the much needed national transformation and accelerated economic growth, effective records and archives management is critical.

Otobo, also Africa’s pioneer Archival Science and Diplomatics Professor, said that archival science and diplomatics played a crucial role in preserving the cultural heritage and administrative history of not just Nigeria, but Africa at large.

He added that it was also not just an academic achievement, but also a pivotal step toward enhancing the country’s records and archives ecosystem.

According to him, it promises a future where the

country’s historical narrative is preserved with integrity and shared with the world.

‘Diplomatics is the study of ancient documents, which assists in verifying the authenticity of historical records; thus, safeguarding the accuracy and legitimacy of African history, reflecting on its past and informing its present as well as shaping a more informed future.

‘Across Africa, archival science ensures that valuable records are properly organised, stored and made accessible for research, which is vital for understanding the continent’s post-colonial history and development,’ he said.

Otobo added that well-kept records were also essential for transparent governance, legal certainty and attracting investment.

He said that Nigeria had yet to achieve much in the archival science and diplomatics space.

‘Nigeria’s performance in records management has been a mixed bag.

‘Studies have shown that there are challenges in the practice of records management in the country’s public and private sectors.

‘Inadequate facil

ities and lack of coherent policy are prevalent.

‘However, there are also positive developments, such as the implementation of eNictronic records management, which has had a positive impact on national development in areas like security control, collaboration and efficiency,’ he said.

The professor told NAN that about 98 per cent of organisations in Nigeria lacked a strong record management policy, which could lead to inefficiency, corruption and poor job performance.

Otobo said that there was still room for improvement in the broader records management landscape in Nigeria.

He said that a multi-faceted approach was essential to enhance the country’s records and archival systems.

According to him, strengthening the legal framework to ensure protection and management of records and investing in modern technology for digitisation and electronic records management are important.

Otobo stressed the importance of improving professional trainings for archivists and records managers.

He said that conducting r

egular records surveys and acquiring new materials for preservation were also critical steps needed for the revitalisation of the sector.

‘The various laws guiding the management of records and archives must equally be respected and strictly implemented,’ he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria