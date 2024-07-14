Arewa group rejects proposed protests, urges support for Tinubu, CDS

The Arewa Concerned Citizens Forum (ACCF), has kicked against plans for nationwide protests by some persons in some parts of the country.

The Kaduna-based group, in a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday, alleged that the proposed protests were being sponsored by ‘some individuals working against the incumbent government’.

The press conference was addressed by Dr. Victor Bobai, its National Coordinator.

‘We firmly believe that these plans are nothing more than a poorly conceived ploy to hinder President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

‘It is baffling that those organising these protests have chosen to target the Tinubu administration without even looking at what previous administrations did.

‘We find such evil plans absurd; their focus is misplaced, and we call for a re-evaluation of their priorities,’ he said.

While commending Tinubu and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, for their efforts to secure Nigeria against bandits, ethnic militia, kidnappers and terrorists, he cautioned Nige

rians against distracting them.

He said it was gratifying to note that most Nigerians were behind the leaders and urged the silent majority to begin to speak out in support of the Tinubu administration.

‘We cannot remain silent while a minority seeks to undermine the incredible progress made under the Tinubu leadership.

‘Majority of people in the North want Tinubu to succeed. As a group, the ACCF stands united in our unwavering support to the President and his administration.

‘We fervently pray that President Tinubu remains steadfast in his mission to deliver good governance to all Nigerians through his first and second tenures, God willing,’ Bobai said.

He urged Nigerians to pray for, and support, the military who bear the burden of maintaining the nation’s unity, and regretted the activities of conflict entrepreneurs who promote violent crimes across the country.

Bobai urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and not succumb to ‘the dece

ptive agenda of conflict entrepreneurs’.

‘Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we unite as a nation and rally around the Tinubu’s administration in its unrelenting pursuit of a better Nigeria for all,’ he declared.

He urged the media to unite behind Tinubu as everyone would reap the fruits of his efforts toward building a great country.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria