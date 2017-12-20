As refugees flee Democratic Republic of the Congo, French pop artist Christine and the Queens calls for attention to this forgotten crisis

One of France's biggest pop artists, Christine and the Queens is calling for urgent attention and action for refugees fleeing violence in the Democratic of Congo, as concern rises over the number of displaced people fleeing conflict and violence in the country.

Travelling with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, Christine visited refugee settlements in neighbouring Uganda where, during a trip earlier this month to the country's southwest, she witnessed over 350 refugees arriving from the DRC in a single day, with numbers rising daily.

Since 2012 some 236,500 Congolese refugees have fled to Uganda. In all 621,711 refugees from the DRC now live in more than eleven African countries, with Uganda hosting the largest number.

Commenting on the crisis, Christine said, I want to do what I can to humbly show solidarity with refugees and shine a light on forgotten emergencies like this one. Because newsfeeds are already so saturated with information, some of the tragic refugee crises of our time don#39;t get the coverage they urgently need. I feel it's my obligation, as an artist and citizen, to use my voice to ensure their stories and needs reach even further.

During her visit, Christine spent time at the Rwamwanja Youth Centre, supported by UNHCR. The center holds music workshops in which young Congolese refugees can harness the talents, play music and make friends. It's easy to forget numbers but you can't forget faces,rdquo; she continued, I for sure won't be able to forget the faces of the refugees I have met here in Uganda. It's uplifting to see a safe space for young refugees to play music, dance and be young again in the middle of an emergency zone like this,rdquo; Christine commented, This kind of project allows gifted teenagers to spend a few hours losing themselves in the music they love before they go back to the reality of the challenges of refugee life.rdquo;

UNHCR is increasingly concerned by the escalating displacement in several key regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. With widespread militia activities, unrest and violence affecting many areas, the risk of further displacement is high and getting aid to people in need is increasingly challenging.

Bornwell Kantande, UNHCR's Representative in Uganda noted, Uganda is currently hosting over 1.4 million refugees from neighbouring South Sudan, DR Congo, Burundi and other countries,rdquo; Kantande continued. UNHCR is working together with the Government of Uganda to provide humanitarian assistance to the newly arriving refugees and help them become self-reliant as quickly as possible.rdquo;

Kantande went on to add In line with the CRRF, Uganda is strengthening refugee protection by providing integrated services to both refugees and host communities including in health, education and job opportunities. This approach enhances refugees' self-reliance and fosters stronger bonds between local communities and refugees. The CRRF also brings more partners together, especially development experts, to bring long term solutions to the refugee situation and provide additional support to the Government so it can include refugees in national development plansrdquo;

Source: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).