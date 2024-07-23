As the rainy season is here, here are some tips to stay healthy:



1. *Prevent Malaria*: Sleep under insecticide-treated mosquito nets and clear stagnant water around your home.

2. *Stay Safe from Floods*: Avoid walking or driving through flooded areas.

3. *Drink Safe Water*: Use clean, treated water for drinking and cooking. Boil water if unsure.

4. *Food Safety*: Cook and store food properly, and keep your kitchen clean.

5. *Keep Your Environment Clean*: Dispose of waste properly to reduce infection risks.

6. *Seek Medical Help*: If unwell, seek medical attention promptly.

Source: Sierra Leone News Agency