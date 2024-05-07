Asaba Specialist Hospital conducts free health screening for staff



The Management of Asaba Specialist Hospital has conducted a comprehensive health screening programme for its staff to promote the well-being of the hospital’s workforce.

Dr Peace Ighosewe, the Chief Medical Director of Asaba Specialist Hospital, who spoke during the exercise in Asaba, said it was designed to ensure that all staff benefitted from the same services offered to patients.

She said that the management prioritised the health and well-being of its staff as the screening was aimed at boosting their morale and productivity as well as commemorating this year’s World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

The screening included medical tests such as fasting lipid profile, electrocardiogram (ECG), eye screening, diabetes screening, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) Test and Breast Self-Examination demonstration.

There was also a lecture series and a staff workout exercise unveiled on May 4, which will henceforth be held on a bimonthly basis.

Ighosewe expressed gratitude to the Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori-led a

dministration for prioritising the welfare of healthcare workers in Delta State and creating conducive environment for the hospital to flourish.

She also extended her appreciation to the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, for his support and approval of the project.

Ighosewe advised other hospitals to emulate the gesture; showing love and care for their workers’ health and well-being.

She said it would encourage staff to work better and increase harmony among team members.

Dr Ngozi Onwueme, a Consultant Cardiologist, commended the management for organising the exercise, stating that many staff members who benefitted were carrying out the tests for the first time.

She said that new diagnoses were made and treatment had commenced for some staff members.

Staff members who participated in the programme expressed their appreciation for the initiative, which showed that the hospital cared about their well-being.

Ogala Priscilla, a staff member, laude the management for the initiative.

‘I want to thank the management for this thoughtful screening exercise; we appreciate their efforts,’ she said.

Ngozi Ossai, a cleaner at the hospital, said she was delighted to be a beneficiary of the medical screening.

‘I want to thank the management for including me in the screening; I am very grateful,’ she said.

On his part, Azubuike Aweni, thanked the management for looking after the well-being of staff members.

‘I want to thank the hospital for this kind gesture, most especially the Medical Director, Dr Peace Ighosewe, for her thoughtfulness,” he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria