Asakaa Boys lit up London with massive concert at Clapham Grand



Ghanaian music group, the Asakaa Boys, wowed audiences with a thrilling musical performance at the Clapham Grand in London, United Kingdom.

Headlining the event for the second year running, the ‘Asakaa in London’ concert lived up to the hype with all members of the group delivering some memorable performances.

The group received massive cheers upon their appearance on stage and made a gigantic entry with their ‘Akatafo)’ hit single.

Jay Bhad brought energy to the group’s musical performance, while O’Kenneth’s vocal dexterity kept the auditorium live with patrons jamming to the grooves.

Kwaku DMC, City Boy, and Reggie also brought some energy on stage, with fans dancing and jamming to most of their songs.

There were also some surprise appearances from English rapper and singer Kojo Funds and NSG music group, who ignited the concert with their performances.

Mr. Berny Sarfo, CEO of Bizzle Entertainment, organisers of the concert, expressed gratitude to fans who turned up to show massive love to the Asakaa

Boys.

‘The concert was massive, and we want to thank all the fans who helped make the concert a success. We look to move the concert to a much larger venue next year because the fan base of the ‘Asakaa Boys’ keeps growing in the UK,’ he said.

Source: Ghana News Agency