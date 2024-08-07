Asare eyes Homowo Cup triumph with Hearts of Oak



Accra Hearts of Oak new goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is hoping to win his first trophy for the club as they take on Kpando Heart of Lions in the 2024 Gbese Mantse Homowo Peace Charity Cup.

The Phobians would be seeking another trophy triumph ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 football season when they face Heart of Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference at the Palace of Gbese Mantse on Wednesday, Asare thanked the organisers for the charity cup match as part of a campaign to promote peace.

‘We thank our chiefs for putting up this charity cup match, and it serves as an opportunity for the players to win something for their clubs. We would ensure that the match becomes a successful one, and I entreat supporters to come out on Sunday.

‘Let’s use this match as an opportunity to unite, and I want to assure Hearts of Oak fans that we would do everything possible to win this trophy,’ he said.

Asare, who finished last season with the most clean sheet for h

is former club Great Olympics, would be expected to solve the goalkeeping woes of the Phobians, who have struggled in recent past seasons.

The Phobians, who recently lost the Democracy Cup match against archrivals Asante Kotoko, would be seeking redemption against a good Heart of Lions side being coached by Bashiru Hayford.

Source: Ghana News Agency