Assin South DCE donates furniture to Education Directorate



Mrs Felicia Ntrikwah Amissah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) in the Assin South District of the Central Region, has donated 2,290 pieces of furniture to the Education Directorate for onward distribution to 60 schools within the district to facilitate teaching and learning.

The furniture consists of 300 hexagonal tables, 1,800 chairs and 190 dual desks.

The donation, she said, was in response to a request by some community members and the Education Directorate to support with furniture when she toured the district.

At a short ceremony to hand over the furniture, Mrs Amissah tasked management of the beneficiary schools to exhibit good maintenance culture to prolong the lifespan of the furniture.

The DCE assured the Education Directorate of her commitment to ensuring that education within the district was uplifted for the benefits of the pupils.

She pledged the Assembly’s readiness to continue to commit more of its resources in providing facilities such as school infrastructure, furniture, motivation p

ackages for teachers and learning materials.

Mr Ransford Appiah, District Education Director, who received the furniture, expressed profound gratitude to the DCE for the kind gesture.

He pledged to ensure the longevity of the furniture and pleaded for more to ease congestion in some of the schools to aid teaching and learning.

Source: Ghana News Agency