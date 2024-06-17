Athletics Governing Body Appoints Nigerian Referee for U-18/U-20 Championships in Algeria



Oran: The Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) has appointed Omatseye Nesiama, a former Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), as a referee for the 3rd Africa U18/U20 combined championships slated for Oran, Algeria. The appointment was conveyed in a letter obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), and signed by the Director-General of the CAA, Lamine Faty. The letter also stated that the championships would hold from July 14 to July 18.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, when contacted to know how he felt about his appointment, the retired Navy Commodore said he was honoured to be recognised to serve by the CAA and WA through their numerous invitations. ‘I am grateful to God for the grace and ability to have represented the country well in all of my outings thus far. Most importantly, I am grateful to Nigerians who have continued to encourage me to deliver excellently in my tasks; this one will not be different by God’s grace.’





NAN reports that Nesiama is the first and only Nigerian resident the WA has licensed as an Athletes’ Representative given the responsibility to manage any of the top elite athletes of the World. Nesiama, who is currently representing the Coaches and Technical Officials on the board of the AFN, is a well-respected and experienced international technical official, certified by the World Athletics. He is also a certified World Athletics lecturer and was nominated to train the Ghanaian Technical Officials ahead of the last African Games held in Accra.

