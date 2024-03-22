Ato Forson Trial: Court issues arrest warrant for third accused person

An Accra High Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr Richard Jakpa, the third accused person in the trial of Dr Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, and former Deputy Minister of Finance. The Court gave the order for the arrest due to the absence of the third accused person who sent a medical excuse duty through a WhatsApp message received by the Clerk of the Court. Mr Jakpa and Dr Forson are being prosecuted over the purchase of some ambulances. Dr Forson was granted a self-recognisance bail of GHS3 million for allegedly wilfully causing financial loss of 2,370,000 euros to the State. He is also facing an additional charge of 'Intentionally misapplying public property contrary to section 1 (2) of the Public Property Protection Act, 1977 (SMCD 140).' While Mr Jakpa was also granted bail of five million Ghana Cedis with three sureties, one of whom must be justified with documents of landed property. The Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe said the third accused person was absent and a document purported to be a medical certificate from Lester Hospital had been sent to the Court through a WhatsApp medium. She said the document did not state any specific conditions Mr Jakpa was suffering from for which he was admitted to the hospital. She said the document did not meet the requirement for which the accused person should be excused. Justice Asare Botwe said the doctor who authored the document was also not known. Meanwhile, Mr Jakpa, who opened his defence on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, and was supposed to continue on Thursday, March 21, 2024, but was absent. Earlier, the accused person dismissed his lawyer, one Mr Thomas Aubynn of his duties, so currently he had no legal representation in Court Source: Ghana News Agency