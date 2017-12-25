AU, RUSSIA AGREE TO SUPPORT AFRICAN INIATIATIVES ON PEACE AND SECURITY

ADDIS ABABA, The African Union (AU) and Russia have agreed to support the initiatives led by the AU in favour of peace and security during a meeting between the Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ismael Chergui, and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs SergueA� Lavrov, in Moscow.

According to a statement issued by the AU Commission in Addis Ababa oevr the weekend, Chergui and Lavrov discussed developments in the political situation and security situation in the region and agreed on the need to support the initiatives led by AU to resolve the conflicts and address the threat of terrorism and cross-border crimes.

The two officials also stressed on the need to preserve and protect the principles of multilateralism in the management of regional and global affairs.

Chergui's two-day visit to Moscow was part of an ongoing partnership between the AU and Russia and the preparations for high-level strategic dialogue between them to be held at the beginning of 2018 in Addis Ababa, according to the statement.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK