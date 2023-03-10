Automobili Lamborghini’s “The Epic Road Trip” nears its destination with commemorative collectible celebrating the brand’s 60th anniversary

After 7 months of exclusive NFT drops, existing customers will receive a custom collectible to celebrate the iconic supercar manufacturer’s diamond jubilee.

Sant’Agata Bolognese, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Automobili Lamborghini has nearly reached the end of “The Epic Road Trip”, an 8-month journey that culminates in a momentous milestone: the legendary brand’s 60th anniversary.

Developed in partnership with INVNT.ATOM and Web3 Pro, The Epic Road Trip invites owners and enthusiasts to collect the ultimate set of digital memorabilia to unlock utilities and experiences – including the opportunity to be one of the first to preview the latest Lamborghini model before it’s released to the public.

Collectors of “The Epic Road Trip” will also be rewarded with a variety of utilities and experiences, depending on their level of ownership:

Access to Collectors-only Discord community/channel

Exclusive mobile and desktop wallpapers

Centro Stile sketch from Mitja Borkert, Head of Design

GLB file for Lamborghini consumers to experience in the metaverse

An intimate VIP tour of the Lamborghini Sant’Agata headquarters

Exclusive first look at the latest Lamborghini model

As the 60th anniversary approaches, Lamborghini will leverage this opportunity to bring together in celebration both Lamborghini customers and “The Epic Road Trip” asset holders. “Lamborghini’s commitment to innovation extends beyond our super sports cars and into all aspects of our business – specially as we reach younger generations,” says Christian Mastro Marketing Director of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Epic Road Trip is the latest example of our unconventional approach which has powered us for six decades. As we celebrate 60 years of forward looking attitude, we want to reward customers and fans of the past, present, and future for their loyalty — giving them the chance to get further involvement and connection with the Brand.”

Lamborghini will commemorate the milestone with a 60th-anniversary digital collectible. Those visiting Lamborghini dealerships or attending IRL anniversary celebrations can scan a QR code to claim. At the same time, the commemorative collectible will be airdropped to “The Epic Road Trip” collectors who have purchased 2 or more NFTs across Drops 1 through 8.

In addition, all holders of the commemorative NFT will receive token-gated access to an exclusive, AMA-style session with senior Lamborghini executives discussing Lamborghini’s past, present, and future.

The final drop of “The Epic Road Trip” begins March 20th – 23rd, with the last opportunity for collectors to reach the finish line at Lamborghini NFT Marketplace.

While “The Epic Road Trip” will be concluding soon, this is only the beginning of Lamborghini’s Web3 journey as they continue to develop innovative engagement platforms that deepen their relationship with customers and fans which capture the essence of what it means to be a member of the Lamborghini community.

About Automobili Lamborghini’s “The Epic Road Trip”

Automobili Lamborghini, together with Web3 Pro and INVNT.ATOM, invite fans, collectors, and enthusiasts to be a part of The Epic Road Trip, a series of digital collectibles that unlock utilities, and experiences – including the opportunity to be one of the first to preview a new Lamborghini model. The collection consists of four NFTs released each month for 8 months, across 4 consecutive days, each available to purchase for 24 hours only. All base collectible NFTs will be limited to an edition of 1,963 and the fourth rare NFT will be available in a limited edition of 63 units. At the very end of the campaign, only those who have acquired all the monthly NFTs issued – either the three base NFTs or three base plus the limited edition – will receive a special NFT revealing the next Lamborghini model.

About INVNT.ATOM

INVNT.ATOM, part of [INVNT GROUP] THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT , is an innovation and brand experience agency devoted to helping global brands chart a course, navigate, activate, and create new opportunities at the digital frontier of Web3. Based in Singapore, the collective of strategists, marketers, creators, programmers, matchmakers, and thought leaders, turn strategies into stories and stories into experiences, that engage communities on the global stage. For more information about INVNT.ATOM, visit: www.invntatom.com.

About [INVNT GROUP]

[INVNT GROUP] was established as an evolution of the founding global live brand storytelling agency INVNT. Led by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT represents a portfolio of disciplines designed to help forward- thinking organizations innovate and impact audiences everywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ; events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation division, INVNT.ATOM; creative multimedia experience studio, Hypnogram; and the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT. For more information visit www.invntgroup.com.

About Web3 Pro

Since 2018, Web3 Pro has been a pioneer in developing innovative technologies that enables enterprise brands, creative agencies, marketing agencies, and their clients to harness the power of Web 3.0, community-based marketing. Our platforms, including the NFT PRO white-label marketplace and HUB engagement platform, are designed with the end customer in mind, which enables successful campaigns and strategies that boost important revenue, engagement, and marketing-related key performance metrics. For more information about Web3 Pro, visit: www.web3pro.com.

