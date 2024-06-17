Aviation Minister’s Aide Seeks Collaboration for Better Intra-African Connectivity

Abuja: Mr Obafemi Bajomo, Senior Special Adviser to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development on Foreign Direct Investments and Capital Improvement Programmes, has called on African countries to enhance collaboration for improved intra-African connectivity. Bajomo made this statement during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, stressing the importance of unlocking economic potential, improving living standards, and fostering a more integrated and prosperous continent through better connectivity.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Bajomo emphasized the need for African leaders to intensify efforts towards initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), African Union’s Agenda 2063, Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), and infrastructure development projects. These efforts, he noted, are crucial for achieving better intra-African connectivity.

Bajomo also commended Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, for his efforts in advancing intra-African connectivity. Keyamo emerged as a prominent advocate for enhanced connectivity at the recently concluded AviaDev Africa Conference in Zanzibar, Tanzania. His role as the Chairman of the Banjul Accord Group (BAG) was further highlighted by a report from Brazilian aerospace manufacturer, Embraer, titled “Connecting Africa: Unlocking Africa’s Intra-Regional Connectivity Potential,” launched on June 12.

The report aligns with Keyamo’s vision for a connected Africa, as it presents a data-backed argument for rethinking Africa’s fragmented aviation landscape. Embraer’s findings underscore the potential of deploying right-sized aircraft and establishing new regional air corridors to bridge the vast distances that have historically divided African economies. Keyamo was quoted in the report, emphasizing the vast potential of intra-African connectivity and the collective power to unlock new markets and create a more integrated continent.

Bajomo highlighted that Africa currently contributes a mere 2.1 per cent of global air passenger and cargo traffic, despite being home to 18 per cent of the world’s population. This mismatch, as pointed out by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and cited in the report, indicates a significant untapped opportunity in Africa’s aviation sector.

The Embraer study further underscores the role of small and medium-sized aircraft in catalyzing growth on underutilized routes, demonstrating how new services could stimulate demand by up to 80 per cent. Keyamo has been a staunch advocate for the liberalization of African airspace, development of regional hubs, and rapid implementation of Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs).

Bajomo noted that Keyamo’s tenure has seen increasing collaboration with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Embraer, with policy focuses on fleet modernization, aviation infrastructure renewal, and route expansion, all of which are echoed in Embraer’s recommendations. The report identifies 45 intra-African routes currently unserved by direct flights, which could support multiple weekly frequencies using 100-seat aircraft like the E-Jet E2. Such aircraft offer cost-efficiency and flexibility, aligning with the minister’s argument for African airlines to rethink operational models to better match passenger demand and reduce operational costs.