Aviation Unionists Urge Government to Address Labour Issues in Airport Concession



Abuja: Aviation unionists have appealed to the Federal Government to prioritise labour’s affairs in its plan to concession airports in the country. They made the call on Wednesday during their joint congress at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mr Abdul Ahmed, the Chairman of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Abuja Chapter, emphasized the need for clarity in the airport concession process. He stressed that workers’ conditions of service should not be overlooked, noting that disregarding the welfare of over 8,000 Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) workers would pose significant challenges.





‘It is a government policy; we don’t have to stop government from executing its policy. However, all we need is that labour issues must be resolved before moving ahead to do anything. That is why we are here today to say, we are not against concession,’ Ahmed stated.





Mr Desmond Agoro, the Chairman of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSAN) Abuja Chapter, outrightly condemned the Federal Government’s plan to concession any of the nation’s airports. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that if the government decided to proceed, it should ensure that the due process is adhered to.





During the congress, Mrs Ukpen Lucy, NUATE Women Leader, also urged the Federal Government to prioritise labour-related issues as part of the airport concession initiative. Furthermore, Mr Iwatuje Obafemi, Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals of Nigeria (ANAP), Abuja Chapter, highlighted the importance of being sensitive to workers’ welfare throughout the concession process.

