Avoid insults and intemperate language, you’re not known for it – Nsawam Chief to Alan

The Nsawam Traditional Council has appealed to the founder and the presidential hopeful of the Movement for Change, Mr Alan Kyerematen, to avoid intemperate language in his campaign towards the December 7, 2024, elections. They said: 'Please you are not known to be engaging in politics of insults and avoid being tempted to do that, rather, continue to promote peace while urging your followers to emulate your conduct to ensure a peaceful electoral process.' Nana Kwaku Osabu, who represented Nana Kwabena Ansah I, Chief of Nsawam made the appeal when Mr Kyerematen called on the Council at Nsawam in the Eastern Region. Nana Kwaku Osabu accompanied by the Queen Mother Awoyaa Amankwa I, and other dignitaries from the Traditional Council welcomed the leader of the Movement and his team to the palace. He emphasized that despite being barred from active politics, they have observed Mr Kyerematen's positive demeanour on the campaign trail and noted that the former Minister of Trade and Industry under the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), is not known for employing insults in his political discourse. He urged Mr Kyerematen to discourage his followers from engaging in insults, especially on social media platforms, which could tarnish his campaign. Mr Kyerematen expressed gratitude to the chiefs, the people, and the market women for warmly welcoming him. He reiterated that his primary purpose for touring markets across the country is to outline his agenda for transforming markets if elected as president in the upcoming December 7, elections. Mr Kyerematen called on Ghanaians to reconsider their voting patterns, highlighting the failures of both the NPP and the National Democratic Congress to fulfil their promises to the electorate. He condemned the cycle of turning to the International Monetary Fund every eight years and emphasized the need for change in Ghana's political landscape.