Ayatse Urges Federal Government to Address Farmer Attacks in Benue to Combat Food Insecurity



Abuja: Prof. Felicia Ayatse, the wife of the Paramount Ruler of the Tiv nation (Tor Tiv), Prof. James Ayatse, has called on the Federal Government to take immediate action to address the repeated attacks on farmers in Benue State, which are contributing to escalating food insecurity.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ayatse made this appeal at the 2025 Mba’ Apostoli Festival in Abuja, an event that focuses on food and cultural heritage. The festival, themed ‘Seeds of Prosperity: Agric Meets Culture’, was attended by traditional rulers, cultural enthusiasts, exhibitors, farmers, government officials, and members of the Tiv nation.





Ayatse emphasized that the persistent attacks on farmers and the destruction of crops by suspected militia herdsmen in the border communities of Benue State pose a significant threat to food production. She highlighted the urgency of addressing this issue as a ‘national emergency’ due to Benue’s strategic importance in Nigeria’s food production.





In her appeal, Ayatse urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to increase security measures to restore peace and provide adequate protection for the affected communities. She stressed that the current insecurity is preventing farmers from working, which could lead to widespread hunger across Nigeria.





Ayatse acknowledged the Federal Government’s efforts but insisted that more needs to be done to reinstate normalcy in Benue State. She pointed out that farming activities have been severely disrupted due to the insecurity, which has reached an unprecedented level this year.





She commended the organizers of the Mba’ Apostoli Festival for highlighting the importance of culture and food production, specifically the Tiv cultural heritage. Ayatse encouraged the continuation of the festival, integrating technology into farming practices, and expressed her hopes for next year’s celebration to be held in Benue State.





Dr. Cletus Akwaya, the Operations Manager of the Festival, emphasized the importance of preserving agricultural heritage and building food-secure communities. He called for support from government institutions, donor organizations, and Nigerians to ensure the festival’s continuity.





Dr. Khalid Ishiak, in his keynote address, spoke about the interconnection between agriculture and culture and identified challenges such as population growth, climate change, and conflict as barriers to optimal food production in Nigeria.





Festival Director Aveseh Asough highlighted the event’s growth since its inception in 2019, noting its role in promoting development, intercultural integration, and peace in Nigeria.

