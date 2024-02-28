Bagbin echoes the little parliamentary prayer over Ghana’s hills and vales

As part of Parliamentary sitting and proceedings, the one presiding must say the little Parliamentary prayer. On the day that President Akufo-Addo came to the house to give his address on the State of the Nation, that prayer was said, invoking the divine blessings of Almighty God upon the nation and its leaders and a call to patriotism. Led by the Speaker, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the prayer echoed through the chambers, resonating with renewed optimism and aspirations of the Ghanaian people. With heads gently bowed and hearts uplifted, members of Parliament joined in unity, seeking divine favour and guidance for the President's address on the State of the Nation. 'Almighty God, we humbly beseech Thee to look with favour upon this Parliament of the Republic of Ghana,' Mr Bagbin, spotted in a pristine white smock with an intricate green design and a hat to match, said in Prayer moments after he walked into the chamber. 'Grant that it may perform its high duty as in Thy sight,' the Speaker intoned, his voice carrying the weight of solemnity for the task ahead. The prayer continued, with fervent appeals for divine guidance to be bestowed upon the President of the Republic and all elected officials. 'Give Divine guidance to the President of the Republic; endow Members of Parliament and Ministers of State with discernment and vision, integrity and courage,' the Speaker implored, emphasizing the importance of wisdom and moral fortitude in governance. As the prayer reached its crescendo, the Speaker invoked the collective responsibility of government to serve the people with diligence and compassion. '…through the labours of government, this land and the people may be well and truly served,' he declared, echoing with sentiments of duty and service engrained in the fabric of the Ghanaian society. With a fervent plea for the realisation of divine purposes amid the nation, Mr Bagbin said, 'Thy good purposes for the common human life be realized in our midst,' the Speaker prayed, invoking a vision of harmon y, prosperity, and justice for all citizens of Ghana. 'O God, grant us a vision of our country, fair as it might be,' a second Collect (a short prayer) rang out, carrying with it the hopes and dreams of a nation yearning for economic progress. 'A country of righteousness, where none shall wrong his neighbour; a country of plenty, where evil and poverty shall be done away with…' With fervent conviction, the prayers continued, invoking a vision of brotherhood and solidarity, where success is measured not by personal gain, but by service to others. 'A country of brotherhood, where all success shall be founded on service, and honor shall be given to the deserving.' For Mr Francis Yeboah, a civil servant, the prayer was profound and carried a sense of determination for a brighter future, requiring Ghanaians to redouble their efforts in the pursuit of progress and justice for all. 'A country of peace, where government shall rest on the will of the people and the love for the common good,' Mr Alban Bagbin pray ed and reaffirmed the country's commitment to democratic ideals and the welfare of all citizens. 'Bless the efforts of those who struggle to make this vision a living reality. Inspire and strengen our people that they may give time, thought and sacrifice to peed the day of the coming beauty of Ghana and Africa,' the Speaker of Parliament said. As the echoes of the prayer faded into the air, a profound sense of solemnity lingered in the chamber of Parliament as Parliamentarians shouted Amen. In that brief moment of collective reflection and supplication, the aspirations of a nation were laid bare, anchored in faith and a shared commitment to the common good. President Akufo-Addo concluding his message on the State of the Nation painted a vivid picture of a future brimming with possibilities where adversity was but a stepping stone on the path to progress, saying, 'we stumbled, but we are rising again. We were bruised, but we are healing. We have recovered our footing. We have dusted ourselves off, and now we face tomorrow with confidence.' The President wove a tapestry of hope and possibility, igniting a spark of inspiration, emphasising that 'Every day we pray and hope that adversity may spare our families, our communities and our dear nation. But should we be confronted by misfortune; we must face it like people with a proud history who fight and do not flee. 'Yenim ko; yen nim adwane. That is the Ghanaian spirit. That is our armour and our shield. This is our ethos. Let us believe in Ghana,' he said amidst resounding applause. Source: Ghana News Agency