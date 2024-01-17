Ban on sand winning in Ketu South lifted

The temporary ban on mining and exportation of sand in the Ketu South Municipality to allow for investigations has been lifted. The Assembly in August, last year, placed the ban following concerns raised by a group, 'Concerned Citizens of Klikor' saying, the commercial sand-winning activities posed health, environmental, and security challenges to residents. Despite the lifting of the ban over a week ago, operators in the sand-winning activities especially Tipper Drivers Association and Local Contractors Association were yet to resume sand winning in the Municipality due to their inability to meet conditions given by the Assembly. In a letter available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Assembly noted that the lifting of the ban on sand winning was subject to some three conditions. 'Reclamation of lands degraded because of the mining activities by your company. This should be done under the supervision of officials from the Minerals Commission and Environmental Protection Agency.' It further requested to obtain reclamation certificates from the Mineral Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency. The statement also raised the need for the submission of copies of reclamation certificates from the regulatory bodies to the Municipal Assembly for verification. Mr Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu South, in an engagement with the GNA, said since the letter was issued, no company had satisfied the conditions and so, 'the ban is lifted but sand mining has not resumed.' Mr Epiphany Klutsey, Chairman of, Tipper Truck Owners and Drivers Association in Ketu South, indicated that they were praying for their contractors to meet the conditions so they could resume operating from the Municipality. He said traveling to other places for materials was making their cost of operation expensive. 'We have the materials here, but we must travel to distant places for them. This is impacting on our operational cost.' Mr Klutsey also explained that there was an increase in the cost of mainte nance such as tyres wearing out, among others. 'In the end, our customers bear the burden and they're complaining about the prices.' he added. Mr Parlous Quarshie, Managing Director of Parlous K Company Limited, who has a restricted mining lease (sand) for a term of two years - April 2023-April 2025, told the GNA that his company had almost met the conditions. 'I will say we are 80 per cent close to meeting all three conditions. We expect to be done by the close of this week and then wait for the recommendation from officials of the regulatory bodies.' Mr Abraham Futukpor, one of the spokespersons for the Concerned Citizens of Klikor, in reaction, said the group disagreed with the Assembly's conditions for lifting the ban, warning, that they would not allow them (sand winning companies) to cause more damages to the one they had already caused on their lands. Source: Ghana News Agency