Bankable projects key to youths, women empowerment in agriculture – Speaker



The Speaker of the House of Representative, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, says Nigeria can empower youths and women in agriculture with the development and implementation of bankable business proposals.

Abbas said this at the 2nd interactive session and workshop on developing bankable business proposals or business plans for youths and women in agriculture on Monday in Abuja.

The Speaker, who was represented by his Deputy, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, said youth and women are the most vital demographics in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group.

While acknowledging the bank and its partners for their contribution and interventions in the sector, Abbas said the need to diversify Nigeria’s economy could not be over emphasised.

According to him, our over-reliance on oil as primary resource has become neither sustainable nor profitable as the global community shifts towards greener, more sustainable energy sources.

‘This reality makes it

not just necessary, but urgent for us to explore and invest in alternative sectors.

‘By focusing on developing and implementing bankable business proposals, we can empower our youth and our women to become key players in these sectors.

‘Their active participation is not only essential for economic diversification, but also for ensuring food security and sustainable development through agriculture and technological advancements through high safety,’ he said.

Abbas recognised AfDB’s hi-5 priorities to empower, feed, industrialise, integrate and improve the quality of life for the people of Africa.

He expressed the commitment of the legislators to support youth and women development through various projects and programmes.

He urged for more collaboration of the AfDB and other stakeholders to advance initiatives that could drive significant progress in the country and across the continent.

‘Through this, we will certainly

build a better, more resilient future for Nigeria and for the world,’ he said.

Earlier, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, said any workable concept of youth and women in agriculture would contribute to sustainable agricultural development across the continent.

Kyari said the country was committed to work closely with bilateral and multilateral development partners, in advancing the engagement of youth and women in agriculture.

‘Notably, agriculture remains the singular sector with the highest potential for mass job creation. Youth participation will further bridge the gap for the aging farm population.

‘It will take development back to the rural communities, cause a significant improvement in production and overall productivity and offer a veritable platform to accentuate the poverty reduction drive of the government,’ he said.

Kyari said President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Food Security was poised to change the narrative of agriculture as a way of life.

‘An

d agriculture as a wealth creating sector with sustainable, marketable, and bankable business prospects for youth and women engagement.”

Similarly, the Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim, said it was crucial to build the capacity of youth and women to see agriculture beyond subsistence but as an enterprise.

Ibrahim expressed the commitment of the ministry to work with stakeholders to co-create initiatives to support women and youth.

‘We are open to working with partners to strengthen what we are doing. By doing so, we will build a brighter future for Nigeria,’ she said.

For the Minister of Communications, innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, innovation is key to solving most challenges we face in Nigeria and the continent.

Tijani said that this innovation could not be done without including the young people including women, thus the need to invest in them.

Also speaking the Director-General, West Africa Region of

AfDB, Mr Lamin Barrow, said the event was part of activities to celebrate the bank’s 60 years anniversary.

According to the director-general, Africa’s progress will be driven by a young dynamic workforce, thus the importance of boosting investment in them.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria