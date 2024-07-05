Barniekrom shooting incident: one more suspect arrested, deaths increase to four



One more person has been confirmed dead in the shooting incident that occurred at Barniekrom, near Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South West District on July 1, involving one Osman Majeed, who is currently on the run.

This brings to four, the number of persons reported dead in the shooting incident allegedly caused by the fetish priest, Osman Majeed.

The police have also arrested one Joshua, who they described as a ‘person of interest’ in connection with the shooting incident.

The police said Joshua was arrested after some items belonging to the key suspect, Majeed, were found during a search in his house on Tuesday night.

Majeed, on Monday July 01, this year, reportedly shot and killed three male adults, whom he claimed, were part of a gang that came to attack him in his house.

A police team, which visited the scene, recovered the bodies of the three deceased persons and deposited them at a morgue.

Items retrieved at the scene included one motorbike, eight spent cartridges and four cutlasses.

Nana Kwame K

ontoh, Chief of Barniekrom, told journalists during a visit to the community that another victim had died, bringing the death toll in the incident to four.

Residents in the community have expressed fear following the incident and called for police protection, pointing to a planned reprisal attack.

‘He was involved in a shooting incident at Jacobu. And so, the residents there also mobilized and marched to Barniekrom to search for him. But we heard gunshots from his area only for us to see the lifeless bodies of the victims lying along the path.

‘We have even confirmed that a fourth person has also died,’ Nana Kontoh told reporters in Twi.

‘So the police came here searching for him, but they ended up arresting his friend upon a tip-off and he is now assisting the police investigations.

‘Now I have been holding meetings with my committee members over the issue but for now, I urge residents to take their security into their own hands and report any suspicious characters to the police or any opinion leader fo

r further action,’ he told the people.

Source: Ghana News Agency