Bawumia would alleviate Poverty in Rural Communities-Bono East NPP Regional Chairman



Mr. Ibrahim Baba Bukari, Bono East Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the electorate to give Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer for the ruling NPP, the nod come December 7, 2024.

Mr Bukari observed that Dr. Bawumia would help alleviate poverty in the rural communities adding that he needs to become president because of his empathy and care for the wellbeing of the people and the general development of the country.

Mr Bukari made the call at the weekend at Nsunensa, a farming community near Nkoranza, in an interview with the Ghanan News Agency (GNA) after he accompanied Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister, in a three-day tour in the Eastern Corridor of the Region to inspect completed and ongoing physical projects, including roads infrastructure.

He explained that Dr Bawumia is the best presidential material for the country to save the citizenry from the current woes particularly those in the rural settings, saying it was time Ghanaians understand the dynamics of

the development of the country and to choose the right person to lead the country.

Mr .Bukari continued that it was imperative to note that Dr. Bawumia has over the years contributed towards the overall development of the country’s economy, being the chairman of the economic management board he has since brought to bear good fruits for the country to enjoy.

He indicated that the NPP do not only want to break the eight but is focused on driving home the socio-economic development of the country and making it the preferred nation for the people to live as plans were far advanced to continue from where the current government would end.

The Regional Chairman urged the people not to hesitate in casting their vote in favour of Dr Bawumia, as he and his vice Dr Martin Opoku Prempeh would turn things round to improve the living standard of the citizenry.

The Chairman joined the inspection team to inspect road projects in Atebubu, Kwame Danso in the Sene West District, Nkoranza North and South, Techiman North and

South, Kintampo South, and Prang in the Pru West district.

Source: Ghana News Agency