BBNaija Season 10 Launches with Twists



Lagos: The milestone 10th season of Big Brother Naija, with the theme ’10/10′, premiered on Saturday as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu welcomed the first batch of housemates.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ebuka set the stage for fierce competition, with housemates eyeing a record ?150 million grand prize. Each contestant brought unique energy and strategy, hinting at looming rivalries, surprise alliances, and the high-stakes drama BBNaija fans eagerly anticipate.





In a surprise twist during the live premiere, Ebuka revealed that the ?150 million prize won’t simply go to one winner. For the first time ever, housemates must earn the prize money weekly through various tasks and Big Brother’s challenges. This ‘work and reward’ twist will shake up the game, keeping housemates alert and viewers fully engaged each week.





Only half of the housemates were introduced on Saturday; the rest will enter the house on Sunday during part two of the premiere. Viewers should expect even more surprises as Big Brother unveils twists across the 10-week season, which ends on Oct. 5.

