BCTC marks Ghana’s 67th Independence Day with international tennis friendly tournament

The Burma Camp Tennis Club (BCTC) marked Ghana's 67th Independence Day anniversary with an international tennis tournament. The tournament, which is in its tenth edition, saw BCTC play the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) tennis section of Nigeria over the weekend in Accra. The two-day tournament played at the Command Mess Tennis Court featured retired and serving senior military officers and civilian colleagues of the two countries. The BCTC and IBB Tennis-Section of Nigeria have a tradition of an annual tennis tournament organised in commemoration of respective country's Independence Day. In an interview with the GNA Sports, Air Commodore Joshua Mensah-Larkai President of BCTC said the annual competition is aimed at strengthening the relationship between Ghana and Nigeria. He said, 'our Nigeria counterparts equally invite us annually in October to mark their Independence Day. 'The annual competition is in its tenth year now and it is a designed to strengthen diplomatic relations between Ghana and Nige ria, promote the noble values of patriotism, social cohesion and the spirit of accommodation in a healthy competitive environment that go to emphasize our common heritage and identity as Africans.' He thanked the participants, sponsors for making this year's competition great and also wished team Ghana in the 13th Africa Games especially the Ghana Tennis team well. Cyril Gadegbeku Chief Executive Officer of 360 Surveys and Engineering said is a pleasured to be one of the sponsors of the competition. He said, 'as a tennis parent and a tennis fan any opportunity I get to sponsored tennis tournament, I'm always glad and thus the way we can help to develop tennis in this country'. The participants from Ghana were Dr Ral, Air Commodore AA Appiah, Air Commodore Asante, Air Cdre Larkai, Ing. John Kwesi Danso, Col Michel Borbi, Col Andrew Awuni, Col Eric Osei-Gyebe, Col NK Enyonam-Adih, Wg Cdr Frederick Bawa (Rtd), Ing. Ibrahim Seidu, DCOP Dr Agyeman, Dr Patrick Bankwah, Dickson W. Addax, Abenatu Tiokor Odoi, Jo e Doe, CPO II Botwe Emmanuel, Charles Doodo, Kojo Essel, Prince Ablorh, Abeokuta Bentsi, Alhaji Yusif and Edwin Asare-Yeboah. Whereas the Nigerian team was made up of Amb. Humphrey Orjiako, Dr. Francis Adigwe, Dr. Ekechukwu Chijioke, Sen. Emma Anosike, Austin Okwa, Chris Umeh x 2, Ubong Akpan, Ikani Agabi SAN, Patrick Eta, Uju Atusiubah, Emmanuel Allagh and Nwabueze H. Nduka. Source: Ghana News Agency