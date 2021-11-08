Beaten after 7 months, Liverpool stunned by soaring West Ham

London, The sound of West Ham fans singing “I’m forever blowing bubbles” could still be heard around the bars of the London Stadium an hour after beating Liverpool.

Liverpool hadn’t only been prevented from going a club-record 26th match unbeaten. Jürgen Klopp’s side was also dislodged from third place in the Premier League by West Ham with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

There hasn’t been much to celebrate at West Ham, especially in the five years since moving into the stadium at the centerpiece of the 2012 Olympics, reports AP.

West Ham, whose highest league finish was third in 1986, is looking like title contenders two years after Moyes took charge of a team a point above the relegation zone.

Building on a sixth-place finish last season — missing out on the Champions League spots by two points — West Ham has now opened a top-flight season by winning seven of 11 games for only the second time.

Source: Bahrain News Agency