January 16, 2018   Business News

BEIRUT SELECTED AS CCPIT HEADQUARTERS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the following statement:

"Under the directives of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the follow-up of the Embassy of Lebanon to the People's Republic of China, and the efforts of the President of the Lebanese Economic Authorities and the Honorary President of the General Union of Chambers of Commerce, former Minister Adnan Al-Qassar, Beirut has been selected as a headquarters for the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), which will cover the Middle East and the North Africa region.

Lebanon was chosen for its strategic location in the Middle East, its free economy and its open investment climate, as well as the logistical facilities provided to the Council by the Fransabank Group to facilitate its mission in Lebanon."

Source: National News Agency

Related Post
3 Found Guilty of Plot to Attack Somalis in Kansas
Three men face life in prison for plotting to blow up a Garden City, Kansas,
As Drought Keeps Men on the Road, Mauritania’s Pastoralist Women Take Charge
Every year when the pastoralist men in Fatima Demba's Mauritanian village return from their months-long
South Sudan’s Refugee Flow is Often a Children’s crisis
The flood of South Sudanese refugees from the country's 5-year civil war has been called