BEIRUT SELECTED AS CCPIT HEADQUARTERS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the following statement:

"Under the directives of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the follow-up of the Embassy of Lebanon to the People's Republic of China, and the efforts of the President of the Lebanese Economic Authorities and the Honorary President of the General Union of Chambers of Commerce, former Minister Adnan Al-Qassar, Beirut has been selected as a headquarters for the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), which will cover the Middle East and the North Africa region.

Lebanon was chosen for its strategic location in the Middle East, its free economy and its open investment climate, as well as the logistical facilities provided to the Council by the Fransabank Group to facilitate its mission in Lebanon."

Source: National News Agency