BetPawa hands over state-of-the-art Astroturf park to GFA



BetPawa, a betting company has officially handed over a state-of-the-art Astroturf to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of GFA, expressed appreciation to the betting company for their contribution to the country’s football development, describing the project as a significant milestone.

‘The overall vision of the Football Association was to develop this facility into an iconic sporting hub, a home for nurturing talent.

This is where we will cultivate the next generation of superstars, the golden boys of football,’ he added.

He stated that the newly inaugurated Astroturf marked the completion of the first phase of the project, adding that further investment planned for the second phase would commence soon.

According to him, the facility would be accessible to all national teams, both male and female.

‘We currently have 20 national teams, so this project has come at th

e perfect time for our strategic development.

‘Today, we will test the pitch, and from now on, it will be available for use by all our national teams,’ he added.

Explaining the positive impact of betPawa’s investment, Mr Simeon-Okraku said it would significantly contribute to the association’s goal of developing football talent in the country.

Mr Charles Tape, Africa Business Development Manager, betPawa stated that betPawa was committed to helping with the growth of Ghana football hence the need to partner with GFA.

‘We are aiming for the growth of Ghana football and looking forward to having the next generation of super stars emerging soon,’ he added.

Mr Tape said, ‘The first phase of the Astroturf is done and the next move is to complete the second phase, which is the seats and changing rooms.’

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, Former President, GFA commended BetPawa for the project saying it marks the beginning of a new chapter for football in the country.

He added that it would inspire greatness and help G

hana continue to be a force in football, both on the African continent and globally.

Source: Ghana News Agency