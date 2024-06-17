Bitget Joins Forces with Sweat Wallet as A Main Sponsor of Crypto Conference Zrce Beach 2025

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is proud to announce its participation as the main sponsor of the highly anticipated Crypto Conference Zrce Beach 2025, taking place from June 18–21 at the iconic Noa Beach Club and Rocks Club.

Bringing together the energy of a summer festival with the vision of decentralized innovation, the four-day event will transform Zrce Beach into Europe’s most vibrant hub for blockchain networking, immersive experiences, and cutting-edge education.

Organized by some of the most recognized voices in the crypto scene, the event will welcome over 200 traders, builders, creators, and Web3 pioneers for an unforgettable mix of panels, workshops, and community activations. Taking place within one of Europe’s most iconic beach festivals, the wider event is expected to attract thousands of attendees, creating an exciting opportunity to blend blockchain culture with mainstream energy.

From sunrise networking to sunset DJ sets, the program is packed with high-energy highlights. Attendees can look forward to live crypto talks on stage, in-depth conversations with respected voices in the space, competitive challenges with exclusive prizes, and unique experiences such as an influencer-hosted barbecue and adrenaline-pumping jet ski rides. Prominent speakers like Didi Random, JayTrading and many others will be sharing knowledge on topics ranging from Bitcoin fundamentals to market dynamics.

In this strategic move toward user education, Bitget has joined forces with SWEAT and its Sweat Wallet app to launch an immersive experience—The Crypto Treasure Hunt. Open to all festival participants, this unique experience offers an entertaining way to get connected with the Web3 ecosystem.

“This partnership with SWEAT is a perfect reflection of Bitget’s vision: making Web3 accessible, secure, and genuinely fun,” Vugar Usi Zade, COO at Bitget. “We’re here to build an accessible and compliant crypto ecosystem, expanding our horizons to various communities worldwide,” he added.

“We’re turning physical activity into financial empowerment,” declared SWEAT Co-founder and CEO Oleg Fomenko. “This is about rewarding the most natural human behavior, movement, with digital ownership, and we’re excited to deepen our strategic partnership with Bitget during this event.”

Crypto Conference Zrce Beach 2025 represents more than just a festival or conference, it’s a movement toward building stronger crypto communities through real-life interaction, education, and celebration. With music, knowledge, adventure, and collaboration all in one place, Bitget is reinforcing its role as a catalyst for the next generation of blockchain adoption.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist), and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices may fluctuate and experience price volatility. Only invest what you can afford to lose. The value of your investment may be impacted and it is possible that you may not achieve your financial goals or be able to recover your principal investment. You should always seek independent financial advice and consider your own financial experience and financial standing. Past performance is not a reliable measure of future performance. Bitget shall not be liable for any losses you may incur. Nothing here shall be construed as financial advice.

About SWEAT

SWEAT is a Web3 platform that encourages physical activity by rewarding users for moving. It uses $SWEAT, a token earned through steps, to turn movement into value to be used, grown, traded and spent in the Movement Economy. The token is stored in the SWEAT Wallet, a mobile app with 20+ million downloads and over 3 million monthly active users. By downloading SWEAT Wallet for free, users globally can start to earn $SWEAT and join the Movement Economy, where every step counts.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d6fc0eb-0930-44e6-a643-b965e8f980fb

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001103212