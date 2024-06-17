Bitget Launchpool Features GAIA with over 4.7M Tokens in Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the feature of Gaia (GAIA) on its launchpool as well as a listing for spot trading. Gaia is a decentralized computing infrastructure that enables everyone to create, deploy, scale, and monetize their own AI agents. Trading for the GAIA/USDT pair will begin on 30 July 2025, 09:00 (UTC).

Bitget’s GAIA Launchpool campaign is offering 4,741,300 GAIA in total rewards. Eligible users can participate by locking BGB during the event, which runs from 30 July 2025, 09:00 to 1 August 2025, 09:00 (UTC). In the BGB locking pool, users can lock between 5 and 50,000 BGB, with maximum limits determined by their VIP tier, for a chance to earn a share of 3,858,300 GAIA.

Alongside the listing, Bitget will launch a CandyBomb campaign with 633,000 GAIA available in rewards. Of this, 211,000 GAIA will be allocated to the GAIA, BTC and BGB trading pool for new users, while 422,000 GAIA will be up for grabs in the GAIA trading pool for existing users. The campaign will run from 30 July 2025, 9:00 till 6 Aug 2025, 9:00 (UTC).

Bitget will also run an X Giveaway, where 750 qualified users will have the chance to win a share of 125,000 GAIA. The campaign runs from 30 July 2025, 9:00 to 1 August 2025, 9:00 (UTC). To participate, users must follow Bitget and Gaia on X, quote the giveaway post with the hashtag #GAIAxBitgetLaunchpool, tag a friend, sign up, deposit or trade GAIA on Bitget, and complete the form linked in the post.

In addition, a community campaign will run from 30 July 2025, 9:00 to 6 Aug 2025, 9:00 (UTC), offering another 125,000 GAIA to be shared among 750 qualified users. To join, users need to become members of both the Bitget Discord and BGB Holders Group, sign up, make a net deposit of over 100 USDT, and complete any GAIA/USDT spot trade.

Gaia is a decentralized AI network that enables users to host, own, and interact with autonomous AI agents in a secure and transparent environment. Built on blockchain technology, Gaia ensures each AI node operates independently while contributing to a broader, interconnected ecosystem. Users can deploy advanced models such as Qwen2 0.5B Instruct and customize them using personal or business data to create tailored AI services.

By prioritizing data sovereignty and privacy, Gaia introduces a new model for decentralized AI development and monetization. Its user-friendly infrastructure allows individuals to easily install node software, configure models, and participate in domain-based AI collaboration, unlocking new possibilities for innovation in the Web3 space.

Bitget continues to expand its offerings, positioning itself as a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading. The exchange has established a reputation for innovative solutions that empower users to explore crypto within a secure CeDeFi ecosystem.

With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. The addition of Gaia into Bitget’s portfolio marks a significant step toward expanding its ecosystem by embracing decentralized AI innovation, empowering users with greater control over data privacy, and supporting the next generation of AI-driven Web3 applications.

For more details on Gaia, visit here .

