Bitget Launchpool Lists Caldera (ERA) with over 2.6M in Token Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Caldera (ERA) for spot trading. Caldera is a rollup platform on Ethereum that enables horizontal scaling and interoperability between rollups. Trading for the ERA/USDT pair began on 17 July 2025, 15:30 (UTC), with withdrawals available from 18 July 2025, 16:30 (UTC).

Bitget will launch a Launchpool campaign offering 2,666,600 ERA in total rewards. Eligible users can participate by locking BGB, BTC or ETH during the event, which runs from 18 July 2025, 05:00 to 21 July 2025, 05:00 (UTC). In the BGB locking pool, users can lock between 5 to 50,000 BGB, with maximum limits determined by their VIP tier, for a chance to earn a share of 1,000,000 ERA. In the BTC pool, users can lock between 0.0001 and 23 BTC to receive a portion of 833,300 ERA. In the ETH pool, users can lock between 0.002 and 450 ETH to grab a share of 833,300 ERA.

Caldera is a Web3 infrastructure platform that streamlines the creation of customizable Ethereum L2 rollups, enabling developers to configure elements like gas tokens, data availability layers, and technology stacks including Arbitrum, Optimism, and zkSync. At its core is the Metalayer protocol, designed to unify rollups by facilitating shared liquidity and efficient cross-chain communication. With support for over 50 rollups, Caldera powers a growing ecosystem that manages between $400–600 million in TVL and serves 27 million wallets, making it a critical player in Ethereum’s broader scaling architecture.

Bitget continues to expand its offerings, positioning itself as a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading. The exchange has established a reputation for innovative solutions that empower users to explore crypto within a secure CeDeFi ecosystem. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. The addition of Caldera into Bitget’s portfolio marks a significant step toward expanding its ecosystem by embracing niche communities and fostering innovation in decentralized economies, further solidifying its role as a gateway to diverse Web3 projects and cultural movements.

For more details on Caldera, visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ad44618-7b23-4379-b633-042ee5973b16

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001118554