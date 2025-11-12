Bitget Lights Up UNTOLD Dubai with Immersive LED Tower and Global Fan Experience

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), returned as the official partner of UNTOLD Dubai after the success of UNTOLD Romania, bringing the energy of Web3 to one of the world’s most celebrated music festivals. From November 6–9, more than 180,000 fans gathered at Dubai Parks & Resorts for four nights of music, light, and digital art, all anchored by Bitget’s iconic 10-meter LED tower, the centerpiece of the festival’s mainstage.

Designed by acclaimed Dutch artist Julius Horsthuis, the LED tower featured seven custom VJ loops, each representing one year of Bitget’s journey since 2018. The booth itself became a hub of energy, drawing crowds for limited-edition merch drops, fan interactions, and spontaneous performances. Crypto met culture as Hardy Singh, one of India and Dubai’s most recognizable creators and Bitget’s newest Key Opinion Leaders (KOL), led a surprise bhangra performance that set the festival grounds alight.

“I’m proud to combine Web3 and culture in a way that connects with people,” Hardy said. “We did a bhangra performance at the booth, not expecting how massive the crowd was gonna be. Coming into the crypto space after many years just made sense with Bitget. I first got to know Bitget at UNTOLD Romania, and a few months later, here I am, not just as a user, but as a part of the team, and I’m so proud to share my Bitget experience with my followers.”

Bitget’s on-site activation drew in creators, KOLs, and VIPs from across the Web3 and music worlds, blending community engagement with festival euphoria and amazing mainstage moments right before headliners such as Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, and J Balvin. Through social campaigns like the #GearUp ticket giveaway, Pulsar Money Vault Challenge, and Spotify playlist sharing, the brand brought fans directly into the experience, giving lucky winners the chance to attend the festival, meet the team, and claim exclusive Bitget merchandise.

“This partnership is a celebration of what happens when technology meets passion,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “Just like music evolves, so does crypto, and as Bitget transforms into a Universal Exchange, we’re showing the world that finance can be as creative, human, and inspiring as art itself.”

Bitget’s newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer, Ignacio Aguirre Franco, who was officially announced during the festival on November 7, shared his perspective on the partnership and Bitget’s creative direction.

“Our goal at Bitget is to make Web3 tangible, to show that digital assets aren’t confined to charts and screens, but can live, breathe, and move with culture,” said Ignacio, CMO at Bitget. “UNTOLD Dubai was more than a partnership; it was a statement of what the Universal Exchange represents: creativity, inclusion, and the power of experience.”

“Bitget’s presence at UNTOLD Dubai shows how technology can amplify culture. The LED tower wasn’t just a digital installation; it was a living symbol of creativity, innovation, and connection. Music and festivals are cultural onramps for mainstream adoption. When Web3 brands appear inside cultural experiences, the technology becomes relatable. You don’t need to explain blockchain when people feel its value through rewards, community access, or unique digital collectibles. That’s where emotion meets innovation, and where the future of fan engagement truly begins,” said Bogdan Radulescu, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder of UNTOLD.

With its presence at UNTOLD Dubai, Bitget once again proved that innovation isn’t just about technology; it’s about connection. As the Universal Exchange (UEX), Bitget continues to bridge worlds, inviting millions to trade, create, and truly Feel the ₿eat.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet runs as the leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into the platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

