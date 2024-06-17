Bitget Partners With UNTOLD Festival, Where Web3 Takes The Main Stage

Bitget headlines the global stage as UNTOLD’s exclusive Web3 partner

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has collaborated with UNTOLD – one of the top three music festivals in the world to sync pop culture with Web3. With this, Bitget is now the official sponsor of UNTOLD X this August, with the partnership continuing at UNTOLD Dubai later this year. Over 400,000 music lovers will be attending the music festival, taking Bitget’s message to the mainstage and inviting the world to—Feel the ₿eat.

This partnership marks Bitget’s boldest move yet into the world of music and youth culture. Following headline-grabbing deals with LALIGA and MotoGP, the UNTOLD collaboration proves that Bitget isn’t just showing up; it’s stealing the spotlight. The goal? Bring Web3 to the front row, backstage, and every bass drop in between.

“We’ve partnered with athletes, champions, and now rockstars,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “UNTOLD speaks the language of the next generation. And so do we. Whether you’re vibing in the crowd or trading on the go, Bitget is there to make every moment count. We’re here to connect, to move with the rhythm of pop culture, and to show that Web3 is the gateway to broadening horizons.”

Ranked #3 globally in DJ Mag’s Top 100 Festivals, UNTOLD has become a cultural landmark. It hosts live acts like Imagine Dragons, Lenny Kravitz, Bebe Rexha, Major Lazer, Charlie XCX, and Jason Derulo. Electronic giants like Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Solomun, and Amelie Lens will also entertain the audience.

“We’re excited to welcome Bitget as a global partner of UNTOLD. This collaboration goes beyond sponsorship; it’s about building bridges between the world of music, culture, and the future of finance,” said Bogdan Rădulescu, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer of UNTOLD Universe. “Together, we’ll create experiences that redefine how communities connect and celebrate across continents.”

The 10th anniversary edition promises to be legendary, with Post Malone, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, and Martin Garrix leading the lineup. Bitget will be there every step (and step count) of the way, from immersive events to exclusive VIP experiences.

With front-row seats at UNTOLD, Bitget is turning up the volume on what it means to be a VIP. Think backstage access, ultra-exclusive lounges, and unforgettable moments, all reserved for those who live louder and demand the best.

The partnership kicks off at UNTOLD’s 10th anniversary in Cluj-Napoca. It will carry through to UNTOLD Dubai, where Bitget will once again bring the energy of emerging Web3 to one of the world’s most dynamic cultural stages.

As UNTOLD celebrates a decade of unforgettable music moments, Bitget steps into the spotlight to amplify what’s next. This partnership is about resonance. From Cluj to Dubai, Bitget is reimagining how a new generation connects with finance, culture, and each other.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. It also offers real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices.

Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist), and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

About UNTOLD

UNTOLD Festival is one of the world’s largest music festivals, celebrating a decade this summer. Born in the heart of Transylvania, Romania, UNTOLD now ranks 3rd in the Top 100 Festivals by DJ Mag. In 2015, UNTOLD Festival won the award for the Best Major Festival in Europe, a premiere for a festival to receive this recognition after the first edition.

In 2025, UNTOLD celebrates 10 years with Post Malone, Metro Boomin, Anyma, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix with UNTOLD Special Set, FISHER, Tiësto Extended Set, Don Diablo Extended Set, Dom Dolla, Adriatique, and more. Over 430,000 fans worldwide are expected in Cluj-Napoca, from August 7 – 10, for the 10th anniversary of UNTOLD.

About UNTOLD Universe

UNTOLD Universe is one of the leading entertainment and live events groups in the world. Its portfolio includes UNTOLD Festival (ranked #3 in the Top 100 Festivals by DJ Mag), Neversea (#21), UNTOLD Dubai (#40), and Massif, a winter music experience in the Romanian mountains. Beyond festivals, UNTOLD Universe also creates cultural events, including Christmas markets, international partnerships, brand activations, communication, and movies.

