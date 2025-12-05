Bitget Releases Major Upgrades to GetAgent With Smarter Responses and Free Access for All Users

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced a major upgrade to GetAgent, its AI-powered trading assistant. The update introduces a more flexible answering engine, a streamlined user interface, and a significant expansion of membership quotas, making advanced AI trading tools more accessible than ever to users across all tiers.

GetAgent, launched earlier this year, has become a key part of Bitget’s trading experience, helping tens of thousands of users simplify analysis and execution. The centerpiece of this upgrade is the improved answer system. GetAgent now intelligently detects what a user is asking—whether they want a quick insight or a comprehensive analysis— and adjusts its response automatically. For fast requests, the assistant provides a concise, actionable answer. When deeper context is needed, traders can activate Research Mode with one tap, generating a full multi-dimensional analysis that includes technical signals, risk considerations, on-chain data, and market structure.

Member Tier Before After Daily Query Quota Daily Query Quota Additional Research Quota Basic 0 20 10 Plus 10 100 50 Ultra 50 Unlimited Unlimited

To complement the upgrade, Bitget has significantly increased usage quotas for all GetAgent membership levels. All users now have broader access to daily queries, research outputs, and analytical tools—even at the free Basic tier. Mid-tier members receive 10-times more daily limits than before, while premium tiers now enjoy unlimited or near-unlimited access to GetAgent’s full intelligence capabilities.

Also, Bitget has redesigned the GetAgent interface for clarity and ease of use. The improved UI offers smoother navigation, a more intuitive chat layout, and streamlined access to research reports, trade previews, and position insights.

“AI trading is entering a new phase, and GetAgent is leading that shift. By combining real-time intelligence, natural-language research, and fully integrated execution, we are redefining what an exchange can offer. This upgrade pushes us closer to a future where every trader has an AI companion capable of supporting their entire decision-making process,”said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

Alongside the upgrade, Bitget recently introduced AI trading camp—specialized agents running live strategies with transparent performance. They offer users a lightweight way to explore different trading styles and compare real-time behavior across models, further showcasing the practical potential of GetAgent’s AI capabilities.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, XRP price and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform to on/off ramp, trade, earn, and pay seamlessly.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™, one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

