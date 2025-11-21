Bitget Teams Up with Ampersan to Accelerate Institutional Liquidity in the UEX Era Bitget Teams Up with Ampersan to Accelerate Institutional Liquidity in the UEX Era

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced a strategic collaboration with Ampersan , an institutional liquidity provider serving both centralized and decentralized markets. The collaboration strengthens Bitget’s institutional offering with deeper liquidity coverage across spot, futures, and options markets, creating new channels for professional capital to operate with precision in digital assets.

Ampersan provides reliable liquidity across major digital asset markets, backed by years of experience in traditional finance and electronic trading. Its approach helps create smoother pricing and stronger market depth. Integrating Ampersan’s liquidity capabilities with Bitget’s UEX framework gives institutional clients more efficient trade execution, especially for larger orders and large scale strategies.

“Ampersan has proven itself to be a sharp, reliable liquidity partner on every venue it touches,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Bringing them into the UEX ecosystem raises the bar for everyone, giving our institutional users smoother access to the markets they care about and all in one place.”

The partnership reflects a shift in institutional participation as professional investors seek stronger liquidity foundations, greater market depth, and efficient access across both onchain and off-chain environments. Bitget’s UEX framework, spanning spot, derivatives, stock futures, and tokenized assets, aligns naturally with Ampersan’s approach to building a unified liquidity layer for modern digital markets.

“Ampersan was created to provide institutional-grade liquidity to market participants, strengthening the liquidity infrastructure required for the growth in digital asset strategies,” said Daniel Ku, CEO of Ampersan. “Partnering with Bitget expands users’ access to an ecosystem engineered for scale, speed, and the continued development of digital asset markets.”

The partnership follows the continued rollout of the UEX framework, including upgrades to Bitget Onchain that bring millions of tokens under one account. The addition of Ampersan’s institutional liquidity extends Bitget’s position as a hub where traditional finance intersects with digital asset innovation, enabling more sophisticated capital allocation and cross-asset portfolio construction.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , XRP price and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform to on/off ramp, trade, earn, and pay seamlessly.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

