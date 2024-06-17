Bitget Wraps Up Anti-Scam Month with Over 65% of Participants Successfully Identifying Crypto Fraud Tactics

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has successfully concluded its 2025 Anti-Scam Month, a global initiative aimed at elevating user awareness and resilience against Web3 fraud. Throughout June, Bitget rolled out a series of gamified education tools, expert collaborations, and industry research to confront the rising threat of AI-enabled scams and security breaches across the crypto ecosystem.

At the heart of the campaign was the Smarter Eyes Challenge, an interactive comic-based mini-game simulating real-life scam scenarios—from phishing and social engineering to fake token approvals. While only 8.60% of participants spotted all traps on their first attempt, a striking 65.41% eventually passed all three levels after receiving guided security clues, underscoring both the scale of the awareness gap and the campaign’s tangible impact.

Bitget published six in-depth blog posts tackling common attack vectors like SMS spoofing, fake apps, and high-risk tokens. Over 80% of users scored full marks in follow-up security quizzes, signaling a sharp improvement in scam detection capabilities following the campaign’s educational content.

Another flagship milestone was the release of Bitget’s 2025 Anti-Scam Research Report, co-authored with blockchain security leaders SlowMist and Elliptic. The report revealed that global crypto scam losses surpassed $4.6 billion in 2024, with deepfakes and social engineering responsible for the majority of high-value attacks. The findings spotlighted the growing sophistication of AI-driven fraud, including synthetic public figure videos, Trojan-laced job offers, and fake Zoom calls used to deceive victims.

Throughout the month, Bitget convened key voices in Web3 security—including Hacken, GoPlus, BlockSec, and Security Alliance—for an Anti-Scam X Space discussion. Experts weighed in on future threats, the evolving role of collaboration, and how users, platforms, and audit firms can work together to build a safer digital asset environment.

“Anti-Scam Month reflects our belief that education is the first line of defense in crypto security,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “By turning passive users into active defenders, we’re laying the groundwork for a more resilient ecosystem. And this is only the beginning—the Anti-Scam Hub will remain open year-round as a permanent resource for our global community.”

Echoing this sentiment, Yevheniia Broshevan, Co-Founder & CBDO at Hacken, said, “Anti-Scam Month by Bitget is a fantastic initiative and a powerful example for the industry, demonstrating how companies can raise awareness, educate users, and reduce the risk of future hacks. Education truly is a vital part of this journey.”

Yajin (Andy) Zhou, Co-Founder & CEO at BlockSec, added, “Hackers study user habits, such as copying addresses from transaction histories. Security efforts must focus on proactive defenses rather than blaming users. Security is not a solo battlefield. Blockchain platforms, compliance tools, and security firms must share threat intelligence to build a united defense system.”

Michael Lewellen, Technical Council at Security Alliance, emphasized, “Security isn’t about being impossible to hack or scam users. It’s just being hard enough to discourage threat actors from investing effort in the attempt. We need to harden Web3 infrastructure enough so that this ecosystem is no longer an easy, profitable target.”

The Bitget Anti-Scam Hub, now permanently live, offers users ongoing access to practical safety guides, real-time scam indicators, the official verification channel, and a crypto safety kit with 24/7 global support.

For more details, please visit the Bitget Anti-Scam Hub here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform. Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8d159ce-8a24-4435-a26b-bbe8c16cee3d

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001115978