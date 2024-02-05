Blue California completes groundbreaking human clinical trial on ErgoActive® ergothioneine intervention for cognitive function, memory, and sleep

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue California, an industry leader in science-driven ingredient development, announced the successful completion of a groundbreaking human clinical trial of ergothioneine. A double-blinded placebo-controlled clinical trial sponsored by Blue California has shown that ErgoActive® ergothioneine supports aspects of cognitive function, memory, and sleep in healthy elderly subjects with subjective memory complaints.

“Blue California is proud to have sponsored such an important human study,” said Linda May-Zhang, Ph.D., VP of Science and Innovation at Blue California. “We are pleased by the results showing improvements of cognitive function and ability to get to sleep in subjects consuming ErgoActive for four months.”

Research has suggested that inadequate levels of ergothioneine are associated with a range of health problems, including cardiovascular disease, frailty, age-related cognitive decline, neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, and dementias such as Alzheimer’s disease. Mushroom consumption and estimated dietary ergothioneine intake have previously been associated with reduced risk of cognitive decline and potentially longer lifespan.

Despite decades of preclinical research, association studies, and clinical studies conducted with mushrooms, it remained untested whether supplementation with pure ergothioneine can improve cognitive outcomes. Rigorous clinical studies were lacking. Today, Blue California has made a substantial advancement by sponsoring a double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical study conducted at a national research institution.

Sharing his insights, Robert B. Beelman, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Food Science and Director of the Center for Plant and Mushroom Foods for Health at Pennsylvania State University, stated, “The results of this study provide important clinical evidence supporting the idea that ergothioneine is a ‘longevity vitamin’ that can help mitigate cognitive decline and sleep issues commonly associated with aging.”

Blue California is a proud gold sponsor for the National University of Singapore’s Center of Healthy Longevity global conference on Supplements for Healthy Longevity, held Feb. 29 – Mar. 2, 2024.

ErgoActive ergothioneine is made by precision fermentation with FDA-reviewed safety of GRAS. This ingredient is easy to formulate for dietary supplements, functional food and beverages, pet supplements, and cosmetics.

About Blue California Ingredients

Blue California is a science-driven, nature-inspired ingredient company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for health and well-being. We provide and manufacture clean, natural, and sustainable ingredients used in food, beverage, flavor, fragrance, dietary supplements, personal care, and cosmetic products.

With a commitment to rigorous scientific research, the company aims to address pressing concerns related to aging and healthspan. For more information, visit https://bluecal-ingredients. com/ergothioneine.

ErgoActive® is a registered trademark of Blue California, Inc.

Ergothioneine is also referred to as L-Ergothioneine, (ET) and (ERG).

