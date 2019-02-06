Bombardier Launches New Innovative 50-Seater Aircraft

The CRJ550 is a new aircraft type based on the CRJ700 platform, within Bombardier’s successful CRJ family

This aircraft model is the first triple-class 50-seat aircraft in the world

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier Commercial Aircraft is pleased to officially launch the new CRJ550 aircraft, the first triple-class 50-seat aircraft in the world designed to meet the expectations of today’s passengers. The CRJ550 is a new CRJ Series aircraft model, with a new type certificate based on the CRJ700. United Airlines is the launch customer of this new model.

“The new CRJ550 model is the only solution in North America that can replace the existing fleet of ageing 50-seaters, a market of over 700 aircraft, said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. It offers improved passenger experience with ample on-board storage for carry-on bags and more passenger living space. This is one more example of how we are focusing on creating value for our customers and a very important endorsement from United in regards to the CRJ platform.”

The CRJ550 will feature a self-serve beverage and snack station and more overall legroom per seat than any other 50-seat aircraft flown by any U.S. carrier, in addition to all the benefits for which the CRJ Series aircraft are known.

With the CRJ550, the CRJ Series is the only family of regional aircraft that can offer 3-class cabin across all-market segments, while meeting the current operational requirements. One of the key benefits for the US operators will be to leverage the cockpit commonality from the CRJ200 to the CRJ900. The CRJ550 will also delight operators by delivering a 99.5 per cent proven dispatch reliability, the elimination of gate check bags, and providing connectivity.

