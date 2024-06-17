Bonding Fathers with Newborns: A Government’s Initiative



Abuja: Mr EricJames Ochigbo is all smiles and pride as he strides into his office; as a journalist, his work hours are spent investigating reports, attending events, and meeting deadlines. This radiance is not from breaking a big news story or catching up with a long sought-after news source, but purely of rest and bonding. Ochigbo, after a 14 working day paternity leave, can bounce back to work happy, rested, and fulfilled.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the media outfit where Ochigbo works, no male officer had enjoyed paternity leave prior to his. The Nigerian Civil and Public Service did not institute paternity leave for male officers until 2022 when the feat was accomplished by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration. Government prioritised women who benefitted immensely from maternity leave over the years while men clamoured for the same. Now, based on the circular with ref no: HCSF/SPSO/ODD/NCE/RR/650309/3, dated 25th November 2022, men in the federal civil service are entitled to paternity leave.





The then Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, stated that the leave was in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules, 2021 Edition. The leave allows serving male officers to take time off when their spouse delivers a baby. The period of the leave is fourteen working days and is limited to once in two years, for a maximum of four children. The Federal Government also ensured that families with adopted babies were equally captured in the circular and reviewed Public Service Rules.





Male officers who wish to obtain paternity leave must be married and provide the Expected Date of Delivery’s report of their wife or evidence of approval of the adoption of the child by the relevant government bodies. The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) looked into international best practices and brainstormed with different stakeholders’ committees for a template. Mr Lawrence Nwaka, Special Assistant to the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies, and Strategies Office, OHCSF, noted that the paternity leave is a response to the yearnings and aspirations of male civil servants.





The impact of this leave has been positive, with many male civil servants benefitting from it. It has been welcomed as it allows fathers to be present during the crucial days following the delivery of their newborns, providing fatherly care for both mother and child. The initiative has also been linked to improved outcomes for newborns, including reduced cognitive delay and enhanced learning and emotional regulation later in life.





Some men, however, prefer the option to monetise the leave instead, citing financial needs as a priority. Additionally, some women hope that husbands in the private sector and state government service would be given similar opportunities for bonding with their newborns. The initiative marks a significant shift in Nigeria’s civil service, with a commendable focus on the welfare and performance of civil servants.

