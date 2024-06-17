BPP and NDPC Join Forces to Enhance Data Protection in Nigeria



Abuja: Dr Adebowale Adedokun, Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), has reaffirmed the bureau’s commitment to data protection in Nigeria. He disclosed this in a statement on Saturday by Zira Nagga, Head of Public Relations, BPP, following a courtesy visit by a delegation from the National Data Protection Commission (NDPC).





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Adedokun stressed that data protection is vital to Nigeria’s economy and development, particularly in areas such as demography, health, education, and other key sectors. He emphasised that no country should leave its data unprotected, as it plays a crucial role in future planning and national development. ‘Data governs the world. It is essential to technological progress and must be protected for a country or business to be taken seriously,’ he said.





Adedokun described the visit, aimed at fostering partnership on data policy implementation and protection, as timely and aligned with national goals. He said the BPP would collaborate closely with the NDPC to boost data development, capacity building, and enhance the procurement system. ‘The BPP will support compliance as part of the ‘Nigeria First’ Policy, although it is not a core procurement eligibility requirement,’ he explained. He suggested a hybrid training model to help build strong capacity in data protection, privacy awareness, and policy understanding.





According to him, a dynamic training approach will reduce logistics costs and improve public confidence in data safety and privacy. Dr Vincent Olatunji, NDPC CEO and Pioneer National Commissioner, praised Adedokun and the BPP for supporting data protection initiatives. He said the partnership supports President Bola Tinubu’s vision and will strengthen data privacy across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). ‘The collaboration will create awareness and train BPP staff to ensure a firm grasp of data protection principles and policies,’ he stated.





Olatunji said the NDPC would establish a working group to finalise a Memorandum of Understanding beneficial to both institutions. He added that President Tinubu signed the NDPC into law on 12 June 2023 to uphold citizens’ rights and protect national and business data. Olatunji also noted that strict legal measures were in place to enforce data protection and ensure full compliance nationwide. Both agencies agreed to form a team to sign the MoU and focus on capacity building and data management in procurement and beyond.

