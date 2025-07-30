BPP Reaffirms Commitment to Procurement Transparency



Abuja: The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, has reaffirmed the government’s dedication to transparency and public trust. Adedokun spoke in Abuja while receiving a delegation from the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Global Support Unit. He emphasized that trust is built through the proper management of scarce government resources, which BPP is committed to ensuring. “Even when everything fails, BPP must not fail,” he stated, noting that procurement remains the last hope for the common man.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Adedokun highlighted BPP’s commitment to ensuring procurement adds value, curbs corruption, and prevents the accumulation of wealth through public funds. He expressed a desire for change, aiming for Nigeria to earn global respect and harness the youth’s energy for productivity. The Director-General also noted that the visit would enhance visibility and demonstrate Nigeria’s willingness to improve systems and practices transparently. For the first time in years, BPP is inviting verification of its work.





The CEO of the OGP Global Support Unit, Mr. Aiden Eyakuze, praised Nigeria’s bold reforms in procurement transparency. He stated that the mission aimed to revive political engagement and reinforce the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that open governance improves citizens’ daily lives beyond gaining global approval. Eyakuze stressed that visible progress, such as improved infrastructure and services, restores faith in governance.





Eyakuze urged Nigeria to maintain momentum, scale reforms, and share its success story internationally. He highlighted BPP’s e-procurement system as a significant innovation, similar to those in countries like Tanzania. “We’re not only congratulating you. We aim to deepen our partnership and help overcome challenges,” he stated, acknowledging the great strides Nigeria has made since joining OGP nearly a decade ago.





Eyakuze noted that Nigeria is now admired among OGP nations, with a public portal inspiring other African countries. The e-procurement system has improved transparency and allowed small and medium enterprises to compete fairly in public contracts. “This reflects leadership and commitment within Nigeria’s procurement system. It’s not just about technology; it’s about restoring trust through visible results,” he concluded.

