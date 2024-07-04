Bricklayer on bail over alleged window damage, theft

The Amasaman Circuit Court has granted GHC50,000.00 bail with two sureties to a bricklayer who allegedly damaged his neighbour’s window and stole her money and cell phone.

David Adjei Nortey, 25, denied causing unlawful damage to the window and the charge of stealing levelled against him.

The sureties are to deposit their valid national identity cards with the Court’s registry.

The court presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau, ordered Nortey to make his next appearance on August 6, 2024, for a case management conference.

The court has also asked the prosecution to serve Nortey with the necessary documents before the next adjourned date.

Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah told the court that Madam Juliana Coffie, the complainant, is a trader who lives in Akramaman, a suburb of Amasaman.

Nortey, who was not known to the complainant also resides in the same neighbourhood.

He said on June 27, 2024, Madam Coffie apprehended Nortey, took him to the Amasaman Police Station, and filed a report alleging

that he had damaged her window, and stolen her GHC9,000.00 and a Tecno Spark 20 mobile phone.

At that point, the Court heard, an investigation found that Madam Coffie and Nortey were neighbours.

Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said Nortey’s place of abode was searched and the complainant’s child’s tablet as well as GHC540.00 was found.

Nortey was cautioned, charged and put before the court.

Source: Ghana News Agency