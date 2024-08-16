Burkina/Center: 21 deaths caused by dengue since the start of 2024



21 people died in the Center region, as a result of D engue , as of August 11, 2024, said Friday, the Regional Directorate of Health and public hygiene of the Center .

‘ The city of Ouagadougou and the localitieswho make up the Central region have accumulated 21 cases of deaths linked to Dengue, out of a total of 5 1 deaths for the whole country, between January 1 and August 11, 202 4 “, indicated the Engineer in sanitary engineering and Head of the Health Promotion Department of the Central Regional Health Directorate , Dramane Coulibaly .

According to him, compared to the years 2022 and 2023, we see an increase in the number of Dengue cases in 2024 in the same week.

For Mr. Coulibaly, the increase in Dengue cases in the city of Ouagadougou is due to unsanitary conditions.

‘ It is a place where mosquitoes proliferate because of the stagnant water inside and near the concessions ,’ he continued.

Dramane Coulibaly spoke on Friday in Ouagadougou, during the information and awareness meeting for media peop

le and bloggers, on the response against D engue in the Center region.

Two communications were delivered by the sanitary engineer on the generalities of D engue and anti-larval control.

He recalled that Dengue is a neglected tropical viral disease transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected female mosquito, of the Aedes genus , which generally occurs during the day.

In the opinion of Mr. Coulibaly, there is no effective treatment against the virus responsible for the disease, however, the treatment of symptoms and complications significantly reduces the mortality rate linked to Dengue.

He invited the population to avoid self-medication and the use of anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin, ibuprofen, diclofenac , which cause bleeding.

According to the Head of the Health Promotion Department, there are 3 main methods of larval control . These include physical control which is the modification or transformation of the environment, biological control through the introduction of larvivorous fish and ba

cteria and chemical control which consists of treatments with biolarvicides .

Media people and bloggers took part in the meeting to strengthen their knowledge of D engue, a disease first reported in Burkina Faso in 1925.

Source : Burkina Information Agency